is a farmer, investor and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He talks how the importance of understanding history, becoming a 4th level thinker, Great Depression, fragility of our society, how best to prepare for the crisis ahead, devaluation of the dollar, boxing, ultra running, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHA…
New Podcast with Parallel Mike
Global Hybrid War, Fourth Level Thinking, and more- Parallel Mike
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
Parallel Mike
Recent Posts