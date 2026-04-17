Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss stock markets, the opening of the Strait of …
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New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Stock Markets, Iran, Israel, Candace Owens, and More- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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