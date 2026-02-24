Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss the collapse of the dollar, Tucker/Huckabee …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
The U.S. is a Servile Agent of Israel- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid
Authors
Recent Posts