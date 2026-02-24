Coffee and a Mike



New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin

The U.S. is a Servile Agent of Israel- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Coffee and a Mike
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss the collapse of the dollar, Tucker/Huckabee …

