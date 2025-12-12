Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss Venezuela, Mike Lindell running for governor…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Venezuela, Russia, Somalians, MAGA DIVIDE, and more- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts