New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts

When American Debt rises so does the reserves of Central Banks rises- Paul Craig Roberts
May 29, 2025
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. He talks ideology in The Democratic Party, how the debt does not matter, BRICS, Trump’s handling of Russia/Ukraine, and …

