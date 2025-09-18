Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
4

New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin

Who Is Behind Charlie Kirk's Assassination? Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Sep 18, 2025
∙ Paid
3
4
Share

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss why someone would kill Charlie Kirk, traject…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture