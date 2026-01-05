New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss Venezuela, what happens next, Cuba, Mexico, …
Venezuela: We Stole Their Oil and Defended It- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Jan 05, 2026
