New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts

Trade deficit with China is the fault of the American Corporations- Paul Craig Roberts
Apr 08, 2025
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. He returns to discuss tariffs, why China is not the enemy, potential war with Iran, mistakes Trump/Putin have made, his assessment of this administration, how DOGE could have been handled better and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

