Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discu…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
DIGITAL REVOLUTION IS SECOND WORST THING THAT STUPID HUMANS DID- PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS AND GARY HEAVIN
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts