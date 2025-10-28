Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin

Putin, China, Blowing Up Boats, SNAP Benefits, and More- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
Oct 28, 2025
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss why the situation in Russia is getting dange…

