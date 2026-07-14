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New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin

America is the Land of the Unfree- Paul Craig Roberts and Gary Heavin
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Coffee and a Mike
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy. He joins founder of Curves International Fitness, author, filmmaker and philanthropist Gary Heavin to discuss the disappearance of the First Amendment, expansion of wa…

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