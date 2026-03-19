Sal Mercogliano is associate professor of history at Campbell University, Maritime Historian, and the host of the YouTube channel “What’s Going on With Shipping.” He talks war in Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, how drones are a ‘swarm of gnats’, Houthis, price of oil, impact this will have in the United States, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE…
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New Podcast with Sal Mercogliano host of "What's Up with Shipping" on YouTube
Strait of Hormuz: 3,000 Ships and Mariners Stuck at Sea- Sal Mercogliano
Mar 19, 2026
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