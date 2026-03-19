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New Podcast with Sal Mercogliano host of "What's Up with Shipping" on YouTube

Strait of Hormuz: 3,000 Ships and Mariners Stuck at Sea- Sal Mercogliano
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Coffee and a Mike
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Sal Mercogliano is associate professor of history at Campbell University, Maritime Historian, and the host of the YouTube channel “What’s Going on With Shipping.” He talks war in Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, how drones are a ‘swarm of gnats’, Houthis, price of oil, impact this will have in the United States, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE…

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