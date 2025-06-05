New Podcast with Sam Faddis

Coffee and a Mike

Putin will respond to Zelensky with something really painful- Sam Faddis
Coffee and a Mike
and
Sam Faddis
Jun 05, 2025
Sam Faddis
is a retired CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator. He talks his latest Substack article titled “The Chinese Bio Warfare Attack On The United States Continues,” decoupling from China, Russia/Ukraine, thoughts on Putin, biggest fear in regards to Iran, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

