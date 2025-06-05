is a retired CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator. He talks his latest Substack article titled “The Chinese Bio Warfare Attack On The United States Continues,” decoupling from China, Russia/Ukraine, thoughts on Putin, biggest fear in regards to Iran, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Sam Faddis
Putin will respond to Zelensky with something really painful- Sam Faddis
Jun 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
Sam Faddis
Writes AND Magazine Subscribe
Recent Posts