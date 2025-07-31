Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

1

New Podcast with Scott Horton

America/Israel may force Iran to have Nuclear Weapons- Scott Horton
Jul 31, 2025
Jul 31, 2025
Scott Horton is director of the Libertarian Institute, editorial director of Antiwar.com and author of Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism and Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine. He talks his new podcast called Provoked with Daryl Cooper, reflecting on his Tucker appearance, Iran’s n…

