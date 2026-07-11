Ted Postol is Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy in the Program in Science, Technology, and Society at MIT. He discusses how patriot interceptors failed, fraud discovered in the defense missile system, Iran’s nuclear capability, Iron Dome not working, drone warfare, Russia/Ukraine and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE…
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New Podcast with MIT Professor Ted Postol
Why Patriot Interceptors Failed- Ted Postol
Jul 11, 2026
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To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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