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New Podcast with MIT Professor Ted Postol

Why Patriot Interceptors Failed- Ted Postol
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Ted Postol is Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy in the Program in Science, Technology, and Society at MIT. He discusses how patriot interceptors failed, fraud discovered in the defense missile system, Iran’s nuclear capability, Iron Dome not working, drone warfare, Russia/Ukraine and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE…

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