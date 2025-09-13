Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
3

New Podcast with Tom Luongo and LTC Steve Murray

Charlie Kirk, MAGA, Fauci, Middle East, and More- Tom Luongo and Steve Murray
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
The Path Forward's avatar
Tom Luongo's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
,
The Path Forward
, and
Tom Luongo
Sep 13, 2025
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

Tom Luongo
is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter and LTC Steven Murray of
The Path Forward
is a former Information Warfare Officer and Cyber Defense Battalion Commander. They discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the response of the people, where the movement goes from here, Middle East, city of London, Trump, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SH…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture