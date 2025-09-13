is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter and LTC Steven Murray of is a former Information Warfare Officer and Cyber Defense Battalion Commander. They discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the response of the people, where the movement goes from here, Middle East, city of London, Trump, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SH…
New Podcast with Tom Luongo and LTC Steve Murray
Charlie Kirk, MAGA, Fauci, Middle East, and More- Tom Luongo and Steve Murray
Sep 13, 2025
The Path Forward
Tom Luongo
