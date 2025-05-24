Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Tom Luongo, Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler

What is Reality? Tom Luongo, Dave Collum, and Jim Kunstler
Coffee and a Mike
,
James Howard Kunstler
, and
Tom Luongo
May 24, 2025
Tom Luongo
is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter. He joins professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University Dave Collum and writer blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”
James Howard Kunstler
to discuss how the Mission Impossible series is political, Harvard University’s endowment, financial aid, autopen controversy, tariffs, bond market, Bill Clinton, and much m…

