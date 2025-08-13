Vince Lanci is a commentator, trader and is the publisher of theSubstack. He talks Trump being a Classic Corporatist, America’s Nuclear Option, United States moving towards a more authoritarian model, federalizing DC, The Genius Act, stable coins, bitcoin, treasuries, gold, fifteen minute cities and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODC…
New Podcast with Vince Lanci
Gold Revaluation: America's Nuclear Option- Vince Lanci
Aug 13, 2025
