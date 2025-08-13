Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
2

New Podcast with Vince Lanci

Gold Revaluation: America's Nuclear Option- Vince Lanci
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
VBL's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
VBL
Aug 13, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Vince Lanci is a commentator, trader and is the publisher of the

VBL
Substack. He talks Trump being a Classic Corporatist, America’s Nuclear Option, United States moving towards a more authoritarian model, federalizing DC, The Genius Act, stable coins, bitcoin, treasuries, gold, fifteen minute cities and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODC…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture