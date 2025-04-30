Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Craig Fuller of FreightWaves

Supply chains win wars, drive economies- Craig Fuller of FreightWaves
Apr 30, 2025
Craig Fuller is CEO and Founder of FreightWaves, the leading provider of global supply chain market intelligence and news. He talks the vulnerability of living in Arizona, power outages in Europe, impact of tariffs, United States moving towards a similar model to China, AI, autonomous driving, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

