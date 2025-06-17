New Podcast with Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler

Coffee and a Mike

No Kings, Ireland, Aztecs, AI and more- Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler
Coffee and a Mike
James Howard Kunstler
Matthew Bracken
Jun 17, 2025
Navy Seal Author and Historian

Matt Bracken
joins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,"and host of the podcast "Kunstler Cast"
James Howard Kunstler
to discuss the "No Kings Protest," situation in Europe, Matt's recent trip to Ireland, Aztecs, Mexico, AI, and much more.

