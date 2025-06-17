Navy Seal Author and Historianjoins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”and host of the podcast “Kunstler Cast” to discuss the “No Kings Protest,” situation in Europe, Matt’s recent trip to Ireland, Aztecs, Mexico, AI, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler
No Kings, Ireland, Aztecs, AI and more- Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler
Jun 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
James Howard Kunstler
Writes Clusterfuck Nation Subscribe
Recent Posts