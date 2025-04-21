New Podcast with Lawrence Lepard

Lawrence Lepard is the author of his recent book The Big Print: What Happened To America And How Sound Money Will Fix It and the founder of Equity Management Associates, LLC (EMA), an equity investment management firm that invests in growing private and public companies located around the world. He talks trouble for the stock market, his greatest fear, The Fourth Turning, bond market, gold, bitcoin, crypto and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!