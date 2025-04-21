Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Lawrence Lepard

Greatest fear even God himself could not fix this easily- Lawrence Lepard
Apr 21, 2025
Lawrence Lepard is the author of his recent book The Big Print: What Happened To America And How Sound Money Will Fix It and the founder of Equity Management Associates, LLC (EMA), an equity investment management firm that invests in growing private and public companies located around the world. He talks trouble for the stock market, his greatest fear, The Fourth Turning, bond market, gold, bitcoin, crypto and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

