is a war correspondent, author, and photographer. He talks the United States bombing Iran, escalation in the Middle East, Israel, Ukraine, unrest in Panama, how all three are connected, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Michael Yon
Trump bombs Iran, unrest in Panama, and more- Michael Yon
Jun 23, 2025
