Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was associate editor and columnist for the The Wall Street Journal and was appointed by President Reagan to Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. He talks patriots falling being indoctrinated, political theater in the Middle East, what’s next for Israel, Russia not …
New Podcast with Paul Craig Roberts
Was the Iran Attack Just Political Theater? Paul Craig Roberts
Jun 23, 2025
∙ Paid
