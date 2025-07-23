Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Natali Morris of Redacted

BROKEN WINDOW FALLACY- Natali Morris
Jul 23, 2025
Natali Morris is a writer, speaker, mother, wife, and co-host with her husband Clayton Morris of Redacted. We discuss the disconnect with boomers, censorship, Middle East, Israel, Palestine, Russia, her time living in Portugal, state of Europe, new Superman movie and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

