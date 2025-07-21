Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4

New Podcast with Doug Casey

The Impact of Technology and the Challenge of Social Revival- Doug Casey
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Doug Casey's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Doug Casey
Jul 21, 2025
∙ Paid
4
Share

Doug Casey
is the founder of the Crisis Investing Newsletter, co-host of the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take and best-selling author of Crisis Investing. He discusses the upcoming release of the book The Preparation, the difficulty a young person faces today, hassles of travel, if Obama will face charges, fraud of health insurance, The Donald and much more. PLEASE…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture