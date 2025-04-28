Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”and host of the podcast “Kunstler Cast”to discuss the blackout in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, future of Europe, Russia/Ukraine, the digital age, bitcoin, electric vehicles, academia, MAHA, Bobby Kennedy, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler
Digital World's Path to Authoritarianism- Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler
Apr 28, 2025
Authors
James Howard Kunstler
Writes Clusterfuck Nation Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post