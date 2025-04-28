Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler

James Howard Kunstler's avatar
Apr 28, 2025
Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”and host of the podcast “Kunstler Cast”

James Howard Kunstler
to discuss the blackout in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, future of Europe, Russia/Ukraine, the digital age, bitcoin, electric vehicles, academia, MAHA, Bobby Kennedy, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

