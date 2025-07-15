Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Matt Smith

Trump's response to Epstein question "These are not the droids you're looking for"- Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike
and
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Jul 15, 2025
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
lives on a ranch in Uruguay, produces a series of videos with Doug Casey, and co-hosts the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take. We talk the Trump administration’s response to Epstein, DOD investing in MP Materials, Mercantilism, devaluation of the dollar, update on his new book The Preparation, war with Iran, Russia, AI, China, surveillance state and much m…

