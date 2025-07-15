lives on a ranch in Uruguay, produces a series of videos with Doug Casey, and co-hosts the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take. We talk the Trump administration’s response to Epstein, DOD investing in MP Materials, Mercantilism, devaluation of the dollar, update on his new book The Preparation, war with Iran, Russia, AI, China, surveillance state and much m…
New Podcast with Matt Smith
Trump's response to Epstein question "These are not the droids you're looking for"- Matt Smith
Jul 15, 2025
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
