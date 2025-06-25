Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
1

New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow

Applying Objective Analysis: Trump's Iran Bombing as a Political Move- Gilbert Doctorow
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jun 25, 2025
∙ Paid
4
1
Share

Dr.

Gilbert Doctorow
based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He talks the recent events in the Middle East, objective vs. subjective analysis, if the ceasefire will hold, the proposed increase military spending at the NATO summit, and much mo…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture