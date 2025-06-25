Dr.based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He talks the recent events in the Middle East, objective vs. subjective analysis, if the ceasefire will hold, the proposed increase military spending at the NATO summit, and much mo…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow
Applying Objective Analysis: Trump's Iran Bombing as a Political Move- Gilbert Doctorow
Jun 25, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts