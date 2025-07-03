New Podcast with Kevork Almassian

Coffee and a Mike

Not allowing China access to Natural Resources in Syria/Iran- Kevork Almassian
Coffee and a Mike
and
Kevork Almassian
Jul 03, 2025
Kevork Almassian
is an award-winning journalist, Syrian from Aleppo living in Germany, and host of Syriana Analysis, an independent political commentary channel. He share his thoughts on the bombing in Iran, if Jolani will stay in power in Syria, Russia’s mishaps, future of Israel in the region and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

