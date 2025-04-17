New Podcast with Meghan Murphy

is probably the first and most cancelled woman in Canada running for The People’s Party of Canada in Vancouver East. She talks being one of the first to experience cancel culture, relocating to Mexico, upcoming elections in Canada, challenges of being an independent journalist, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
