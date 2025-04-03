Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
6

New Podcast with Matt Smith

WE'RE IN IT-The TRADE WAR IS ON, DEVALUING THE DOLLAR-Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Apr 03, 2025
10
6
Share
Transcript

Matt Smith
lives on a ranch in Uruguay, produces a series of videos with Doug Casey, and co-hosts the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take. He talks the tariffs that were implemented April 2nd, devaluation of the dollar, gold, crypto, why it is more clear what Trump administration is doing, Howard Lutnick, Scott Bessent, Federal Reserve, war with Iran, AI, China and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture