New Podcast with Matt Smith

lives on a ranch in Uruguay, produces a series of videos with Doug Casey, and co-hosts the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take. He talks the tariffs that were implemented April 2nd, devaluation of the dollar, gold, crypto, why it is more clear what Trump administration is doing, Howard Lutnick, Scott Bessent, Federal Reserve, war with Iran, AI, China and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
Apr 03, 2025
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
