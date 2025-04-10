is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter. He joins professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University Dave Collum and writer blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,” to discuss the fragility of history, signal leak, tariffs, China’s role, future of Europe, future of novels/film and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Tom Luongo, Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler
It's always the Europeans- Tom Luongo, Dave Collum, and Jim Kunstler
Apr 10, 2025
Authors
James Howard Kunstler
Writes Clusterfuck Nation Subscribe
Tom Luongo
Writes Tom Luongo Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post