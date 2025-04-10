Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25
9

New Podcast with Tom Luongo, Dave Collum and Jim Kunstler

It's always the Europeans- Tom Luongo, Dave Collum, and Jim Kunstler
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
James Howard Kunstler's avatar
Tom Luongo's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
,
James Howard Kunstler
, and
Tom Luongo
Apr 10, 2025
25
9
Share
Transcript

Tom Luongo
is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter. He joins professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University Dave Collum and writer blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”
James Howard Kunstler
to discuss the fragility of history, signal leak, tariffs, China’s role, future of Europe, future of novels/film and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture