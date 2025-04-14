New Podcast with Tom Marazzo

is the author of

his recent release

, and is a 25 year Canadian army veteran. He discusses the upcoming elections in Canada, reflecting on the Freedom Convoy, anger towards boomers, potential Independence of Alberta, the greatest threat to the United States, new projects and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

The People’s Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022The Upstream Effect: How Politics Captured Culture — and How We Take It Back