New Podcast with Tom Marazzo

is the author of The People’s Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022 his recent release The Upstream Effect: How Politics Captured Culture — and How We Take It Back, and is a 25 year Canadian army veteran. He discusses the upcoming elections in Canada, reflecting on the Freedom Convoy, anger towards boomers, potential Independence of Alberta, the greatest threat to the United States, new projects and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
Canada is the United States greatest threat to National Security- Tom Marazzo
Apr 14, 2025
Tom Marazzo
