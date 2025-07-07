Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

New Podcast with Diana West

Dimitude, Blasphemy, and the Internalization of Sharia in the West- Diana West
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jul 07, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

realDianaWest
is the author of The Death of the Grown-Up, American Betrayal, The Red Thread, and her newest release Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays. She talks the state of Islam, why it’s not being discussed, polarization of the country, future of academia, Epstein files, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture