is the author of The Death of the Grown-Up, American Betrayal, The Red Thread, and her newest release Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays. She talks the state of Islam, why it’s not being discussed, polarization of the country, future of academia, Epstein files, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Diana West
Dimitude, Blasphemy, and the Internalization of Sharia in the West- Diana West
Jul 07, 2025
∙ Paid
