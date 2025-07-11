Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

New Podcast with Jim Iuorio and Marko Babac of Ind. Ark Farm

UPDATE ON THE FARM, BITCOIN, GOLD,- Jim Iuorio and Marko Babac
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Jim Iuorio is a broker, trader, and co-hosts The Futures Edge Podcast. He joins Marko Babac of Independence Ark Natural Farming, a farm-to-table distribution channel that is designed to serve his family, friends and community directly. We discuss Marko’s expansion of the farm, challenges Jim is experiencing owning a restaurant, gold, bitcoin, and much m…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture