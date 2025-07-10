New Podcast with Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler

Navy Seal Author and Historianjoins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”and host of the podcast “Kunstler Cast” to discuss the my recent road trip, regions of the United States that could be ideal places to be in a societal collapse, Germany/Japan post WWII and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
Discussing the regions of the United States- Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler
Jul 10, 2025
