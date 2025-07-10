Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler

Discussing the regions of the United States- Matt Bracken and Jim Kunstler
Coffee and a Mike
James Howard Kunstler
Matt Bracken
Jul 10, 2025
Navy Seal Author and Historian

Matt Bracken
joins writer, blogger of "ClusterFuck Nation,”and host of the podcast “Kunstler Cast”
James Howard Kunstler
to discuss the my recent road trip, regions of the United States that could be ideal places to be in a societal collapse, Germany/Japan post WWII and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

