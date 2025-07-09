Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Martin Armstrong

2032: Government Collapse and the Power of War- Martin Armstrong
Coffee and a Mike
Jul 09, 2025
Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He talks Epstein files, neocons wanting war in Europe, escalation in the Middle East, China’s role in all of this, interest rates, bond market in Japan, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AN…

