New Podcast with Laks Ganapathi

Big Beautiful Bill, Buy Now Pay Later, SNAP, Medicaid- Laks Ganapathi
Coffee and a Mike
and
Unicus Research
Jul 08, 2025
3
Laks Ganapathi is the founder and CEO of

Unicus Research
, an unaffiliated, independent, investigative research platform that combines analysis from multiple perspectives. She talks the Big Beautiful Bill, Medicaid/SNAP cuts, Buy Now Pay Later, student loans, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

